Local golfer Mei Brennan to compete on ABC’s “Holey Moley”

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – (ABC4 Sports) – Mei Brennan grew up in Layton, was an all-state golfer at Northridge High School, and played three years for Dixie State University.

Never did she think she’d make her national television debut on a show like ABC’s “Holey Moley,” which she will do Thursday night.

“I love that it’s a very individual sport, meaning that if you’re having a bad day the only person you can blame is yourself,” Brennan said. “But when you’re having a good day and playing well, the only person you can be proud of is also yourself.”

Because she can play, and because she has a big following on social media, with over 41,000 followers, Brennan was asked if she wanted to be on “Holey Moley,” a wild game that combines miniature golf and an obstacle course similar to the one used in ABC’s “Wipeout.”

“They reached out to me on Instagram,” Brennan said. “I’d never heard of it before, but watched some YouTube videos, and though it was kind of cool.”

But for a legitimate golfer, “Holey Moley” seems a little off the radar.

“Absolutely,” Brennan said. “But I just like having fun and I like a challenge, it looked fun, I don’t know.”

Brennan flew to Los Angeles for the taping, which was done in the middle of the night.

“Shooting started at around 3:00am,” she said. “So, late nights, cold nights, but it was all worth it. Before I went on the show I told myself I was not going to get wet on the show, so we’ll see if I do or do not go in the water.”

Brennan’s episode will air Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. on ABC-4, and even though she knows how it turns out, she is excited to watch.

“Yes, I’m kind of nervous to see how it plays out, but I’m excited,” Brennan said. “With [co-host] Rob Riggle, I kind of blew him a kiss, but they’re really funny and I can’t wait to get roasted by them.”