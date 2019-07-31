Linebacker Manny Bowen leaves Utah football team

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – In what could be a major blow to the Utah defense, projected starting linebacker Manny Bowen has reportedly decided to leave the team.

A transfer from Penn State, Bowen was projected to be a starting linebacker alongside Francis Bernard, but his decision, which came on the eve of the start of training camp, leaves the Utes with a major hole to fill.

Sophomore Devin Lloyd, who was praised during spring ball, is expected to now become the starter. Stanford transfer and former Brighton High star Sione Lund is also expected to compete for the spot.

247Sports.com was first to report the story.

Bowen is currently still listed on the Utah roster, but head coach Kyle Whittingham is expected to address the issue after his team’s first practice later this afternoon.

Bowen had his share of troubles at Penn State, getting suspended multiple times by head coach James Franklin. He decided to transfer to Utah in January, and participated in spring practice where he received high praise.

The Utes lost last year’s starting linebackers Chase Hansen and Cody Barton to graduation, and at Pac-12 Media Day last week, Whittingham said Bowen and Bernard would be very capable replacements.

In three seasons at Penn State from 2015-17, Bowen had 68 career tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.