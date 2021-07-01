Lila Galeai wins 115th Utah Women’s State Amateur

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After being down two with two holes to play, Lila Galeai came back and defeated 17-year old Berlin Long to capture her first Utah Women’s State Amateur title.



Long was 1 up on the back nine when she came up with a clutch bunker shot on 15. She won that hole and had a 2-hole lead with 2 holes to play.

“I was just trying to make pars, just hit fairways and greens and give myself a good look at birdie,” said Long.

Galeai had a slippery birdie putt on 17, and she rolled it in to keep the match going.

“It was super slopey and I’m sure if I had missed the hole it would have gone off the green, but glad it didn’t,” said Galeai.

On 18, Galeai pushed her drive right, but came up with a clutch shot through the trees. It rolled past the hole, but she got up and down for a par. Long needed to chip in to win the match, and gave it a good run, but it just stayed out, and the match went to sudden death.

“I hit it right where I wanted to, thought I had a really good chance, said Long. “But kind of a bummer.”

On the first hole of sudden death, the par 5 1st hole, Galeai was on the green in 2, and gave her eagle putt a good run, leaving her a tap in birdie.

Long had to make a 30 foot putt for birdie to keep it going, but it slid past the hole and she conceded the match, and Lila Galeai won the 115th Women’s State Amateur.

“I think the only thing that got me through this whole week was self talk. If you saw on the course I was talking to myself,” said Galeai. “Like ok Lila, stay right here, if it doesn’t go there, it’s ok, just try to get it back so I did a lot of talking to myself and it probably looked weird but it worked.”

The 123rd Utah Men’s State Amateur begins July 12th at Alpine Country Club.