SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – No player in Minor League or Major League Baseball this season has hit a ball farther than Salt Lake Bees first baseman Trey Cabbage did on April 18th. Cabbage launched a 487-foot bomb that nearly cleared the scoreboard.

“I had to check it, I had to see proof,” Cabbage said about his season-long blast. “It’s something you kind of dream about, but you’re just trying to get one out. I could be a wall-scraper or go to the moon, it all counts the same. But having the top number is cool.”

Shouldn’t the Bees rename the right field berm the Cabbage Patch?

“I mean, I’m not against it,” Cabbage said with a smile.

This is Cabbage’s eighth year in the minors, and his first at the Triple-A level. The way he has been swinging the bat, hitting .311 with nine home runs and 21 RBI, a call-up to the Angels could be coming soon.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s the Angels or anybody,” said Cabbage, who is waiting for his first MLB call-up. “I just want to go play in the Big Leagues. It’s something I thought about since I was knee-high to a grasshopper. I don’t try to think about it too often.”

“He’s not lacking confidence, but deservedly so,” said Bees manager Keith Johnson. “He’s a very athletic player. It’s been great to see him have early success, and then the consistency of how he’s been going about his business.”

Cabbage has consulted other Bees players like Jo Adell and David Fletcher about what it takes to get to the Majors.

“Ya, of course,” Cabbage said. “I don’t want to change anything that has got me to this point of playing well. When there are certain situations that I’m curious about, I definitely go to them and lean on that veteran presence and knowledge. I just want to learn about the experience of being up there.”

If you think you have a new Cabbage pun, don’t bother, because he’s heard them all.

“They’ve all just kind of ran together at this point,” he said. “I had one crowd when I was in High-A ball when one guy was chanting cole, and the other was chanting slaw. They would say it right as the pitch was coming in. That was actually different. But we were in El Paso, and one guy was just repeating my name, and I was just like, it’s not funny.

How about he came, he slaw, he conquered.

“That’s it,” Cabbage said. “I saw that on Twitter. That is probably the coolest one so far.”

Has he ever considered in the fourth inning produce race? It does makes perfect sense.

“Not a chance,” Cabbage said. “I see those guys eat it on the mound, and I’m like, no I’ll go around. If I ever ran it, I’d go around.”

Of course, he doesn’t have to dress up in a costume.

“Exactly, the costume is always on,” he said.

Lettuce all appreciate Trey Cabbage.