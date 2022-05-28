OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time since 1980, the Lehi Pioneers are state champions in baseball.

Zach Evans singled home Wack Christensen in the bottom of the eigth inning, as the Pioneers won the 5A state championship in dramatic fashion over Olympus, 4-3, to complete a 2-game series sweep.

Lehi won game 1 of the series on Friday, 10-9, as Christensen and Maddux Madsen each had three RBI.

With game 2 tied at one in the fourth inning, Christensen hit a 2-run home run to give Lehi a 3-1 lead, which they held going into the final inning.

But the Titans rallied for two runs on an RBI single by Mic Paul and a sacrifice fly by Ashton Johnson to send the game into extra innings.

Olympus wasted a scoring chance in the top of the eighth, as the Titans could not score after having runners on second and third with nobody out.

With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the eighth, Christensen got hit by a pitch by Jackson Park, stole second, and scored on Evans’ game-winning hit back up the middle.

Maddux Madsen pitched seven strong innings for the Pioneers, allowing three runs on six hits, while striking out six. Evans threw a scoreless 8th inning for the victory.

Jackson Brousseau had a sacrifice fly for Lehi’s first run, while Braden Willes went 2 for 3 for the Pioneers. Luke Affleck doubled home the first run of the game for Olympus in the third inning.

Lehi finishes the season with a record of 27-4. The Pioneers went undefeated through the playoffs, and ended their historic season on a 12-game winning streak.