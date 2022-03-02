SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Springville High girls basketball team will get a chance to repeat as 5A champions.

The Red Devils used a suffocating defense to hold Bountiful to just 21 points in a dominant 20-point win the semifinals, 41-21 at the Huntsman Center.

Brooke Pennington had 13 points to lead Springville, while Kathryn Durfey added eight points, as the Red Devils improved to 21-5 in advancing to its third straight state championship game.

Springville will take on Lehi in the title game Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Marriott Center in Provo.

The top-seeded Pioneers ended a streak of three straight semifinal losses by defeating Highland, 49-38, behind 14 points from Jamisyn Heaton. Maci Wall added 10 points, while Terazina Smith scored 9 points for Lehi.

Sosefina Langi led the Rams with a game-high 15 points.

Lehi has not won a state title since 1980. The Pioneers lost to Springville in the last two 5A semifinals.