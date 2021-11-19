Lehi cruises to 5A state title with 35-6 romp past Springville

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Lehi Pioneers are state champions once again.

Jackson Brousseau threw four touchdown passes, while River Moore had two interceptions, including a pick-6, as Lehi dominated Springville to win the 5A state championship, 35-6.

Springville came into the game with an 11-1 record and averaging 34 points per game. But the Lehi defense shut the Red Devils down, intercepting six passes.

“It feels crazy,” Moore said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. I wouldn’t be here without my team. It’s just a great feeling, best feeling ever.”

Brousseau completed 13 of 26 passes for 188 yards and four scores, including an 82-yarder to Boston Bingham in the third quarter that gave Lehi a 28-6 lead.

Jaxon Christensen, Steele Cooper and Carson Gonzalez also caught touchdown passes. Gonzalez added 133 yards rushing.

“We came in really relaxed, nothing changes,” Brousseau said. “Coach told us all week and all through the playoffs that nothing changes, and it didn’t change.”

“We had in my opinion the hardest road to get to this place,” said head coach Ed Larson. “Then to finish off with the number one team, I’m proud of our kids. They stepped up every week, and met the challenge that was put in front of them.”

Seth Rigtrup had 103 yards rushing and Springville’s only touchdown.

Lehi (11-3) is celebrating its second state title in the last five years, while Springville (11-2) is still looking for its first championship since 1985.