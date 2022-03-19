(ABC4) – On March 19, Los Angeles Lakers small forward Lebron James officially surpassed former Utah Jazz player Karl Malone in his ranking as the NBA’s all-time second-leading scorer.

According to ESPN, James ranked in the No. two position with five minutes and 20 seconds left in the quarter.

James started out the night needing just 20 points to move ahead of Malone, who had a 36,928 point record in his 19-year career. For James, who averages roughly 27.1 points per game, this challenge was almost effortless.

The L.A. Laker finished the game with 38 points in a 127-119 loss, as stated by ESPN. This leaves James with a total of 36,947 points throughout his career, leaving him just 1,440 points behind the NBA’s all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a former Laker, who ranked in 38,387 points throughout his duration playing in the NBA.

When questioned on March 18 if he sees any similarities between himself and Malone, James responded, telling ESPN, “Absolutely. Guys that just took care of their bodies for the majority of their career and always wanted to be available to their teammates. The most important leadership for you is to try to be available as much as possible on the floor. I think myself and him, we always just tried to be in uniform and make plays and stay in condition and try to stay healthy, stay injury-free as much as you can and also be productive on the floor. So yeah, absolutely.”

James went on to express his focus on winning while the Lakers attempt to score a play-in tournament spot.

“Winning is what’s most important to me and what’s always been most important to me,” James said. “But the one thing I’ve been able to do is keep the joy of the game. I understand that we’re taking a lot of losses this season and whatever the case may be. But the joy of the game and going out there and competing is so damn fun,” he told ESPN. “And obviously, the frustration of losing and things of that nature, obviously, in the heat of the battle, you feel it that way; but it’s a joy to play the game, and it’s a joy to go out there and play at this level at this point in my career, so I’m still having a blast.”