Leading rusher Jaylen Warren leaves Utah State football program

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State football team won its first game this past week, but lost its leading rusher.

Jaylen Warren has entered the transfer portal, becoming the latest Aggie to leave the program. Starting quarterback Jason Shelley was dismissed from the team two weeks ago.

Utah State is coming off its first victory of the season on Thursday, a 41-27 victory over New Mexico. Warren did not play in that game, the second game he has missed his season with an injury.

“The interesting thing about that is we won the football game by a lot of points,” interim head coach Frank Maile said. “So I guess the message is for anyone who is one foot in and one foot out is make a decision. You can’t sit on the fence here at Utah State, so you’re either all in or you’re in the way and so you just need to make a decision.”

Despite playing in just three games this season, Warren is Utah State’s leading rusher with 259 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry this season.

Last season, the East High graduate was the Aggies second leading rusher with 561 yards and five touchdowns.

“The funny thing is, all these guys are talking about entering the portal, those are personal decisions they made to leave, and I’m not going to fight anybody to stay here,” said Maile, who took over for Gary Andersen, who was fired earlier in the season. “For me, it’s all about where your heart and your mind is at. If it’s not here, then it’s probably best that you walk, and find another place that you can feel that way.”

Devontae Henry-Cole has taken over as the Aggies starting running back. Utah State hosts Air Force Thursday night at Maverik Stadium.