SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will not only be starting the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, but he will also be participating in the 3-point contest Saturday night at Vivint Arena.

NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news Tuesday.

Markkanen will compete with former Weber State star Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Sacramento’s Kevin Huerter, Miami’s Tyler Herro, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, and Portland’s Anfernee Simons.

Markkanen is shooting a career-best 41.3% from three-point range this season, and averaging a career-high 24.9 points for the Jazz this season.

Jeff Hornacek is the only Jazz player to win the 3-point contest, winning it twice in 1998 and 2000.

Mike Conley is the last Jazz player to compete in the contest in 2021, finishing second to Steph Curry.

The NBA 3-point contest will be Saturday night, February 18th at Vivint Arena.