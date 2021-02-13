Late rally not enough as Runnin’ Utes lose to Stanford, 73-66

The Runnin’ Utes (9-8, 6-7 Pacific 12 Conference) 3 game Pac 12 conference winning streak comes to an end in Palo Alto, California. The Utes lose to Stanford (13-8, 9-6 Pac 12) 73-66.

Utah was without starting forward Mikael Jantunen who left to meet the Finnish National Team in the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 Qualifier.

The Utes got off to a great start, jumping out to a 14-4 lead early against Stanford. The Cardinal responded with an 18-3 run of its own, capitalizing on 5 Ute turnovers. Stanford led 34-22 at halftime. Utah shot just 31 percent in the first half.

Stanford held its double-digit lead for most of the second half. Utah was unable to string along consecutive stops and score on the offensive end. The Cardinal took their largest lead of the game after three-straight scores from Michael O’Connell, 56-40.

Utah started to mount a comeback when they went on an 8-0 run to cut the Stanford lead to 56-48 with 6:08 left to go. Stanford responded with a quick 5-0 run themselves. Pushing the lead back up to double digits with 1:07 to play.

The Runnin’ Utes didn’t give up, Alphonso Plummer knocked down a three pointer to get the Utes within 6 points, 70-64. it was too little too late as Stanford free throws finished off the Utes.

Three Utes finished in double figures, Timmy Allen scored 18 points and added 8 rebounds. Branden Carlson finished with his second double double on the season, 12 points and 11 rebounds. Plummer ended with 14 points of his own.

Utah’s next game will be February, 18th at Oregon State. The Runnin’ Utes won’t return home to the Jon M. Huntsman Center until February 25th against UCLA.