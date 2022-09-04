LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – Playing its third game in eight days, Real Salt Lake got shut out by the top team in the Western Conference, LAFC, 2-0.

Thanks to a save on the goal line by defender Aaron Herrera, the first half ended in a scoreless tie. Then in the 49th minute, RSL defender Marcelo Silva collided with Real goalkeeper Zac MacMath, freeing Ryan Hollingshead to boot home his sixth goal of the season to give LAFC a 1-0 lead.

Then in the 69th minute, Carlos Vela fed a perfect pass to Christian Arango, who beat MacMath to give LAFC a 2-0 lead.

Maxime Crepeau made five saves for the shutout.

LAFC outshot Real Salt Lake 20-8, while putting seven shots on frame compared to five for RSL.

RSL (11-9-9) falls back to sixth place in the Western Conference with five games in the regular season.

Real Salt Lake next hosts D.C. United Saturday night at Rio Tinto Stadium.