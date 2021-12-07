Kyle Whittingham, Devin Lloyd headline slew of Pac-12 awards for Utes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – In a year in which Utah won its first Pac-12 Championship, the Utes dominated the Pac-12 post season awards.

Utah took home three of the top five Pac-12 awards today, highlighted by head coach Kyle Whittingham named Pac-12 Coach of the Year. Linebacker Devin Lloyd also earned the Defensive Player of the Year award, while with Junior Tafuna was named the Freshman Defensive Player of the Year as well.

Whittingham takes home the award for the second time in the past three seasons, also winning Coach of the Year honors in 2019. After starting the year 1-2, Whittingham led the Utes to a 10-3 overall record, going 8-1 in Pac-12 play to win the Pac-12 South title and eventually the Pac-12 Championship game. He also passed Ike Armstrong to become Utah’s all-time winningest coach.

Whittingham is also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year award, along with BYU’s Kalani Sitake and Utah State’s Blake Anderson.

Lloyd led the team with 106 tackles, eight sacks and had four interceptions. Lloyd also had two interceptions for touchdowns, including one in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Oregon.

PAC12 DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR@DevinLloyd_ pic.twitter.com/YVecmG60OQ — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 7, 2021

Fifteen All-Pac-12 Conference awards have also been dished out to the conference champion Utah Utes, as announced by the league office on Tuesday as well. Utah led the league both with six student-athletes on the All-Conference First Team, as well as combined First and Second Team picks with 10.

Quarterback Cam Rising was named to the first team, along with running back Tavion Thomas, offensive lineman Nick Ford, defensive end Mika Tafua, linebacker Devin Lloyd, and return specialist Britain Covey.

Tight end Brant Kuithe, offensive linemen Braeden Daniels and Bamideli Olaseni, as well as cornerback Clark Phillips III were named to the All-Pac-12 second team.

The Utes will play Oregon in the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day at 3:00 p.m.