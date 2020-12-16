Kyle Whittingham brings in 18 players on National Signing Day

Utes class headlined by 4-star recruits Peter Costelli and Ricky Parks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Kyle Whittingham signed 18 new players on National Signing Day, including four 4-star recruits.

Utah’s four-star recruits include quarterback Peter Costelli, running back Ricky Parks and linebackers Ethan Calvert and Mason Tufaga.

According to 247Sports, Utah finished the day with the No. 29 recruiting class in the country and the fourth-best in the Pac-12. It is the second straight season that the Utes have produced a top-30 class.  

The 18 future Utes will be coming to Salt Lake City from all over the country, including California (6), Utah (4), Arizona (2), Florida (1), Washington (1), Nevada (1), Georgia (1), Idaho (1) and Hawaii (1).
 

NamePos.HTWTHometownPrevious School
Cole BishopDB6-3200Peachtree City, Ga.Starr’s Mill HS
Ethan CalvertLB6-3230Westlake Village, Calif.Oaks Christian HS
Makai CopeWR6-2190Culver City, Calif.Culver City HS
Peter CostelliQB6-3223Redondo Beach, Calif.Mission Viejo HS
Jonah EllissLB6-3220Moscow, IdahoMoscow Senior HS
Kolinu’u FaaiuOL6-4320Edmonds, Wash.North Creek HS
Jonny FanaikaDL6-3245Pleasant Grove, UtahPleasant Grove HS
David FotuDL6-6325Oakland, Calif.Herriman HS
Velltray JeffersonLB6-4230Fresno, Calif.Edison HS
Elisha LloydDB5-10175San Marcos, Calif.Mission Hills HS
Ricky ParksRB5-11214Tampa, Fla.Gaither HS
Simote PepaDL6-3320South Jordan, UtahBingham HS
Viliami Po’uhaDL6-3225South Jordan, UtahBingham HS
Trey ReynoldsLB6-2235Queen Creek, Ariz.Queen Creek HS
Darrien StewartDB6-2190Las Vegas, Nev.Desert Pines HS
Mason TufagaLB6-2220Honolulu, HawaiiSt. Louis HS
Isaac VahaTE6-6235Pleasant Grove, UtahPleasant Grove HS
Zereoue WilliamsOL6-8255Phoenix, Ariz.Mountain Pointe HS

