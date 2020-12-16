Kyle Whittingham brings in 18 players on National Signing Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Kyle Whittingham signed 18 new players on National Signing Day, including four 4-star recruits.

Utah’s four-star recruits include quarterback Peter Costelli, running back Ricky Parks and linebackers Ethan Calvert and Mason Tufaga.

According to 247Sports, Utah finished the day with the No. 29 recruiting class in the country and the fourth-best in the Pac-12. It is the second straight season that the Utes have produced a top-30 class.

The 18 future Utes will be coming to Salt Lake City from all over the country, including California (6), Utah (4), Arizona (2), Florida (1), Washington (1), Nevada (1), Georgia (1), Idaho (1) and Hawaii (1).

