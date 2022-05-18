SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After a two-year absence because of Covid, the Salt Lake Bees were finally able to host some 10,000 fifth and sixth graders on Wednesday, as part of Utah Prevention Day at the Smith’s Ballpark.

ABC4 Sports Director Dana Greene made his traditional trip to the ballpark to make sure that despite missing a full day of school, these kids still got some kind of education.

The Bees beat the Albuquerque Isotopes, 9-0. But the fun was in the stands. Click the video to see if he was able to teach this students a thing or two.