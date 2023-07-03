SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – While rookies Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh are still nursing injuries and will not play in the Jazz Summer League opener Monday night, fellow first round pick Keyonte George is ready to go.

The 16th overall pick out of Baylor says he has noticed one big difference between college ball and professional basketball.

“The main difference is no school work,” George said. “It’s just straight basketball. You’ve got to be on time, everything you do has to be with intention. You’ve got to have a plan, and that’s what I’ve been learning.”

George has been soaking up the Jazz system this past week, and he has impressed the coaches with this work ethic and talent.

“They know what I’m capable of,” George said. “As a player when you hear those type of things, you can just go out there and play free.”

During his one season at Baylor, George played at around 210 pounds. Now he has trimmed down to 190, and he says he is faster and more explosive than he has ever been.

“I’m just getting stronger and getting in great shape,” said George, who averaged 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in earning Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors for the Bears. “Guys are much bigger and much stronger. I’m playing against grown men, so I feel lighter and am able to cut faster. I’m faster downhill and also playing above the rim. I’m able to get higher now, so the change of weight has been good for me.”

While George wants to make a name for himself in the NBA, he has been watching a certain point guard from the NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

“I’ve been watching a lot of Jamal Murray,” he said. “He’s a point guard who knows how to get downhill and get to his spots. I’m just trying to take little things from his game. I was taking notes on the different shots that he got in the playoffs, so that was one player that I watched.”

George and the Jazz Summer League team will take on Oklahoma City Monday at at 7:00 p.m. at the Delta Center.