LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – After scoring 33 points in the Jazz Vegas Summer League opener on Saturday, Keyonte George was at it again Monday night against Minnesota.

George scored 26 points, on 9 of 15 shooting, and dished out seven assists in a 108-96 victory over Minnesota, as Utah improved to 2-0 in Summer League play.

Johnny Juzang also scored 26 points on 10 of 14 from the field, as the Jazz shot 51.9 percent as a team.

“I’m trying to shape myself into that true point guard,” George said. “At the end of the day, I know I can score, but I want to get my teammates involved. I can’t stress enough that I’m playing with four other guys on the court. It’s a team game at the end of the day.”

Without starting guard Ochai Agbaji, Juzang had his best game of the summer, making 4-of-5 three-pointers for Utah, who pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Micah Potter had a great all-around game, going for 11 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists. Luka Samanic returned from an injury to score 14 points, while Colbey Ross added 13 points.

Including the three games from the Salt Lake City Summer League, George has averaged 21.2 points per game.

“I’m gaining a lot of confidence,” George said. “I’m trusting my work, and these past couple of games is what y’all have been seeing.”

The Jazz will next take on Denver Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. MT.