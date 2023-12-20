SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Georgia came hard after 4-star quarterback Isaac Wilson. Texas came after linebacker Hunter Andrews. USC wanted wide receiver Zacharyus Williams. But all three highly-touted recruits decided to stick with Utah.

Kyle Whittingham announced the 2024 recruiting class on National Signing Day, which includes six local high school products, and two transfers with local ties.

“The overriding theme for this class would be no drama,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “It unfolded almost exactly as we anticipated. I think it was a defensive-heavy class. We were down on numbers on defense, particularly with guys who are opting out for the NFL. We also had some attrition throughout the year. So it was skewed in that direction.”

Wilson is the headliner after setting several state records this past season. Wilson led Corner Canyon to the 6A state championship, throwing for 4,595 yards and 49 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,304 yards and 13 more TD’s.

Wilson’s Corner Canyon teammates, offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia, considered the top prospect in the state, along with edge rusher Kash Dillon will also join Wilson at Utah.

American Fork’s Davis Andrews, who will play safety at Utah, stays home. As does Olympus High star Luke Bryant, who played quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back for the Titans. Bryant is expected to be a safety with the Utes.

Elijah Elliss, the brother of current Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss and former Layton Christian Academy defensive end, switched his commitment from Idaho to Utah.

Former American Fork tight end Carsen Ryan, who played his first two seasons at UCLA, is transferring back home to Utah. Former BYU and Lone Peak defensive end John Henry Daley is also moving up I-15 to the Utah.

Whittingham rounded out the recruiting class with three-star prospects wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (CA), safety Jeilani Davis (CA) , linebacker Hunter Andrews (TX), linebacker Ashtin ‘Kana’i’ Kekahuna-Lopes (CA), cornerback La’Tristan Thompson (TX), safety Maurice Evans (TX), cornerback Quimari Shemwell (CA), wide receiver David Washington (NV), cornerback Sammie Hunter (AZ), and Georgia Tech transfer cornerback Kenan Johnson.

The 2024 class represents Utah’s first class in the Big 12 Conference.