PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – As the BYU football team embarks on a new era in the Big 12 Conference, they will have a new quarterback leading them.

Kedon Slovis took his first snaps at BYU practice as spring football began in Provo Monday night.

The former USC and Pittsburgh starting quarterback is expected to take over for Jaren Hall, who left for the NFL.

“The first day wasn’t perfect by any means,” said Slovis, who is expected to take over for Jaren Hall, who left for the NFL. “There is still some learning curves for everyone, timing stuff. But I thought for the most part for a first day, I was pretty proud of the way the guys competed.”

Slovis, a fifth-year senior, will have plenty of weapons to work with, like receivers Kody Epps, Keanu Hill and Chase Roberts, as well as tight end Isaac Rex. Slovis said the transition into the BYU offense has been made easier by an experienced team and coaching staff.

“The receivers and everyone know the offense so well,” Slovis said. “The coaches have been here for a while. It’s been established. It’s not like you have to go into the playbook to ask about a play. If you ask a guy, they know it. The receivers know the offense better than any receiving corps I’ve ever been around.”

“I thought he looked great,” said head coach Kalani Sitake. “I thought all the quarterbacks looked really good. No complaints at the QB position. There is a lot of talent in that room.”

BYU has many questions to answer before the Cougars take the field September 2nd against Sam Houston State. BYU lost several key players along the offensive line, and they need to find a new starting running back.

The defense is being led by former Weber State head coach Jay Hill, who was excited to be on the field on his first day as defensive coordinator.

“Change can be fun,” Hill said. “It was exciting to get back on the field. I think that’s the case no matter where you’re at. As soon as spring ball rolls around, there’s a little excitement for the players and for the coaches. I’ve really grown to love this place in a short period of time.”

BYU added 10 transfers from other college programs. In addition to Slovis, the Cougars added 1,000-yard running back Aidan Robbins out of UNLV and Louisville and edge rusher Isaiah Bagnah from Boise State. BYU also added three offensive linemen in Weylin Lapuaho (Utah State), Paul Maile (Utah) and Ian Fitzgerald (Missouri State), another defensive tackle Jackson Cravens (Boise State), and Eddie Heckard, an All-American from Weber State.

BYU will have 14 more spring practices with the annual spring game slated for April 14th.