PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Keanu Hill has definitely made a name for himself at BYU over the last four seasons. Hill has 71 catches for 1,143 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Cougars. But Hill’s family is closely affiliated with Texas Tech and Texas, BYU’s next two opponents.

“These next couple weeks are going to be real big,” said Hill, who is from Bedford, Texas. “Just because we’re going against a lot of Texas teams, and I have a lot of boys on those teams. So, it’s going to mean a lot.”

Hill’s dad Lloyd Hill is both in the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and the Texas High School Hall of Fame, and Keanu grew up watching a ton of Red Raiders football.

“My Pops went there, and I grew up watching Texas Tech,” Hill said. “I’m always in there watching the game with him. So it’s going to mean a lot for multiple reasons, for the family and for bragging rights too in the family.”

Hill’s uncle Roy Williams was a star receiver at the University Texas as well as the Dallas Cowboys, so there will be a lot of trashing talking these next couple weeks.

“There is always trash talking going back and forth between us three,” Hill said. “Talking to my dad after the game with TCU, he was like, ‘you know who you got next week. You better come on next week.’ My uncle on the other hand, the whole Texas thing is a week away, so I’ll probably get to that next week.”

Hill and the Cougars take on the Red Raiders Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium.