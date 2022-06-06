SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Rivals on the field, good friends off the field, Kyle Whittingham and Kalani Sitake teamed up on the golf course Monday for a good cause.

The head football coaches from Utah and BYU helped raise money for the National Kidney Foundation in its annual charity tournament at at Hidden Valley Country Club in Sandy.

“It was great,” Whittingham said. “A great time, always good to participate in this event for a great cause obviously, and our team played well, so all good”

“It’s an honor for me to play to play in this and to see Kyle today and to play and to be around good people both from Utah and BYU,” Sitake said. “Really positive thing for all of us.”

Whittingham’s team shot 18 under to claim the win. There’s no more of the losing coach singing the other team’s fight song at the end of the day. It’s just good friends having a good time for a good cause.

“Just to be able to help out and help generate revenue for the Kidney Foundation and the tradition,” Whittingham said.

Sitake said the strength of his golf game is driving the golf cart.

“Yes, the cart and the music, that’s my strength,” he said. “And making sure I stay hydrated, and I was able to accomplish all three things and no one got hurt, including myself so that’s a good sign.”