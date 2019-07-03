Justin Wright-Foreman, Tony Bradley lead Jazz to Summer League win

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The second Summer League game was much better than the first for the Utah Jazz.

Tony Bradley scored 26 points, pulled down 16 rebounds and blocked 3 shots, as the Jazz cruised past Cleveland, 86-71.

After a rough NBA debut in which he made just 3 of 14 shots, rookie Justin Wright-Foreman had 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting, to go along with 4 assists, showing why he was second in the nation in scoring last season at Hofstra.

“Definitely way more comfortable,” said Wright-Foreman, the 53rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. “My teammates helped me, coaches helped me get more adjusted to the game as it went on. Good day two, so looking forward to keep it going to day three.”

“The second game is much easier,” added Bradley, who recorded his second straight double-double. “You know what you come into the game to do. I know after the first game my first year, I watched the first game and worked on and saw a couple of things I could’ve done better. I’m pretty sure that’s what Justin did and he improved.”

Tanner McGrew added 12 points for the Jazz, while Tre’Shaun Fletcher added nine.

Second round draft picks Jarrell Brantley and Miye Oni did not play.

The Jazz wrap up the Salt Lake Summer League tomorrow against San Antonio at 7:00 p.m.