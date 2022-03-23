LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Justin Bean has had an incredible four-year career at Utah State. But instead of returning for a fifth year, Bean announced on Wednesday that he is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.

“After talking with Claire, my family, and Coach Odom, I’ve decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the NBA Draft,” Bean posted on Twitter. “I’m excited to take this next step in my journey. I’ll always be an Aggie. As true-blooded as they come. The road that got me to where I am now was challenging, but it couldn’t have been more rewarding. I now have something that every college basketball player dreams of having when it’s all said and done…No regrets.”

Under the NCAA Covid rules, Bean would have been eligible to play a fifth season at Utah State.

Last year, Bean led the Aggies in scoring at 17.4 points and in rebounding at 9.9 per game. His 19 double-doubles led the entire Mountain West Conference.

Bean helped the Aggies qualify for the NCAA Tournament in each of his first three seasons, winning two Mountain West Conference Tournament titles. This past year, Utah State lost to Oregon in the NIT.

In his 126 career games with USU, Bean averaged 11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals per contest.

Bean ends his career at Utah State as the second leading all-time rebounder, second in career double-doubles and as one of three Aggies to total over 1,000 rebounds during his career. He was also named to an All-Mountain West team three times, Mountain West All-Defense twice and All-Mountain West Tournament team once.

After not having a single player drafted since 1986, Utah State has had two players, Sam Merrill and Neemias Queta drafted the last two years. Merrill went in the second round to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020, while Queta was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the second round in 2021.