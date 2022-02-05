Justin Bean scores 32 as Aggies win fifth straight, 90-75

Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Justin Bean (34) wave to the crowd during a timeout in the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against UNLV on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – What a week it was for the Utah State basketball team.

The Aggies won three games at home this week to vault back into the upper half of the Mountain West Conference, capped by a 90-75 win over UNLV Saturday at the Spectrum.

Justin Bean scored 32 points, 20 in the second half, to go along with 10 rebounds and three assists for his 15th double-double of the season.

Brandon Horvath filled the stat sheet with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (15-9, 6-5 Mountain West), who won all three of their home games this week in a span of just five days.

“Offensively, the passing was tremendous,” said head coach Ryan Odom. “Our guys, anybody that was in the game, was looking for one another. It’s comforting as a coach to coach a team where I rarely say, ‘man, that was a bad shot.’ That’s a tribute to them and their willingness and ability to search for a great shot every possession.”

UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton led all scorers in the game with 33 points, while Jordan McCabe added 13 points and eight assists for the Runnin’ Rebels (13-10, 5-5 MW), who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Justin Webster chipped in 10 points off the bench.

Utah State’s current five-game winning streak is the longest by any team in the Mountain West. During that streak, the Aggies have won each of those games by at least 15 points.

Bean shot 11-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, and 5-of-6 from the free throw line. He helped the Aggies shoot a season-high 64.0 percent from the field (32-of-50), which is their best field goal percentage since shooting 65.1 percent (28-of-43) against Fresno State on Jan. 5, 2012.

“Really proud of the effort from our guys,” Bean said. “Everyone that got in and contributed thought they did a really good job. UNLV is a very talented team offensively, and we knew it was going to be a battle. Just really proud of our guys for how we competed and got some stops there when we needed to.”

Sean Bairstow and Steven Ashworth added 14 points apiece for Utah State, which had 22 assists on 32 made baskets. Ashworth matched his career high with seven assists.

Utah State shot 45.5 percent from beyond the arc (10-of-22) and 69.6 percent from the free throw line (16-of-23). The Runnin’ Rebels finished their night shooting 48.1 percent (25-of-52) from the floor, 42.3 percent (11-of-26) from behind the 3-point line and 82.4 percent (14-of-17) at the free throw line.

A turn-around jumper by Bairstow gave the Aggies a 56-53 advantage with 11:46 to go in the game. The basket ignited a game-changing 16-0 run by the hosts that turned a slim one-point lead into a 17-point cushion with 6:57 remaining.

During that surge by the Aggies, the Runnin’ Rebels turned the ball over three times and missed all five of their shot attempts. Webster finally stopped the bleeding at the 6:07 mark when he knocked down a pair of free throws, but UNLV would never get closer than 13 the rest of the way.

Bean’s final 3-pointer of the night gave the Aggies their largest lead of the night at 88-68 with 1:12 to go.

“Really exciting to put on a performance like that in front of such a good atmosphere,” Bairstow said about the 9,029 fans in attendance. “That type of atmosphere is just super fun to play in front of. Credit to the Hurd and everyone that came out, really appreciate it.”

“Big-time environment,” added Odom. “That was fun to coach in. I know it was fun for the players to play in that type of environment. We appreciate our fans coming out and being so into the game.”

The Aggies are back on the road when they travel to Laramie, Wyoming, to take on Wyoming on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The Cowboys (18-3, 7-1 MW) snapped Boise State’s 14-game winning streak with a 72-65 win over the visiting Broncos this past Thursday.