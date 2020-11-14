Juab wins first 3A title, while Beaver clams second straight 2A championship

Juab knocks off Morgan, while Beaver shuts out Duchense, 42-0

DIXIE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Beaver High Beavers left no doubt who the best team in 2A football was this year.

Beaver crushed Duchesne in the 2A title game 42-0, to cap a perfect 13-0 season and win its second straight championship.

Treyson Hunter threw for five touchdowns to five different receivers, handing the Eagles (11-1) its only loss of the season.

EJ Allred, Hunter Carter, Crayton Hollingshead, Ky Brown and Statler Wright all caught touchdown passes, while Turner Williams added a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Allred led the Beavers on the ground with 125 yards rushing.

Beaver led 21-0 at halftime, and repeated its output in the second half.

The victory gave Beaver its 26th consecutive victory and also its 13th state championship. The Beavers also won back-to-back state titles for the fourth time in school history.

For the season, Beaver outscored its opponents by an average of 49-7.

In the 3A championship, Juab held on to beat Morgan, 17-14, to win its first state title in school history.

Bodee Blackett’s 83-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter proved to be the game-winning touchdown, as Juab denied the Trojans a second straight state championship.

Trey Lund gave Juab an early 7-0 lead with a 1-yard touchdown run. But Morgan dominated the second quarter and took a 14-10 lead into the half with touchdown runs from Ryder Lish and William Lance.

Morgan came into the championship game averaging 35 point per game, but the Wasps defense shut the Trojans out in the second half, while Blackett’s touchdown run proved to be the difference.

Juab (12-1) rushed for 227 yards as as team, 119 by Blackett.