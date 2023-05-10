GREEN BAY (ABC4 Sports) – Jordan Love knew eventually this day would come. Three years after being drafted in the first round out of Utah State, the time is now.

“When I got drafted here, I knew right away what situation I was going to be put in and who I was behind,” Love said in his first press conference since being named the starter. “So I knew it was going to come with time. The whole off-season, I approached it that I was going to be the starter, so that was my mindset going into it.”

Love took over the starting job after Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets. Love, who has started one game in his three years with the Packers and has completed 50 of 83 passes for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, says he has gotten much better so in that time.

“Since college and since I’ve been here, I’ve improved drastically,” Love said. “Learning the scheme, learning how to play in the scheme. I’ve always been confident in myself, and I’ve always known that if I had to go in, my goal was to make the most of the opportunity.”

To be able to learn from one of the best quarterbacks of all time, a future Hall of Famer in Rodgers, has been invaluable for Love.

“I learned a lot,” he said. “I was able to watch a great quarterback and how he works everyday. His footwork, how the ball comes out of his hands, and how he practices everyday and how he takes that into the game.”

After Rodgers was traded to the Jets, he told Love he was ready to be the man.

“He wished me the best and said he would always be there for me if I needed anything,” Love said. “If I had any questions or anything, but I’ve always been grateful just to be around him.”

While Love has studied Rodgers intensely the last three years, he is his own quarterback and wants to start his own legacy in Green Bay.

“You can’t try to go out there and try and throw like he throws,” Love said. “He makes some crazy throws with his feet and facing different directions. Not everybody can do that, so you’ve got to be able to find what works for you.”

It’s not easy to follow a legend, and Love says he is ready to handle the scrutiny when it comes.

“No matter where you’re going to be, there is going to be pressure,” Love said. “You’re an NFL quarterback and everyone is watching you. Everyone is watching every move you make on the field. One thing I learned in college is what my coaches always told me, it’s never as good as you think it is, and it’s never as bad as you think it is. So my thing is to just keep growing. I know it’s not going to be easy.”