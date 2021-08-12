Former Utah State star Jordan Love excited to play in first NFL game

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (ABC4 Sports) – Jordan Love is finally going to play an NFL football game.

The former first round draft pick out of Utah State is going to start at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers Saturday night against Houston, and he can’t wait.

“I’m super excited for it,” said Love. “The last time I played in a game was the Senior Bowl coming out of college. So, that’s a little over a year and half ago. But I’m super excited. This is the moment I’ve been preparing for ever since last year not having a preseason.”

Love didn’t play a snap in his rookie season with the Packers. But there were a few months this off-season when Love thought he might be the Packers starter this year with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers undecided about his future with the Packers. But when Rodgers reported to camp, Love knew he was going back to the bench.

“The whole time I had to actually convince myself that I was going to be the starter,” said Love. “That’s the only way you can kind of look at that situation. I feel that if you don’t, you won’t be ready.”

Rodgers will not play in any preseason games for the Packers, giving Love a chance for Love to show what he has learned from one of the all-time greats.

“Me and Aaron have a good relationship,” said Love, who holds three Utah State career records with 9,003 yards of total offense, 12 career 300-yard passing games and four completions of at least 80 yards. “Obviously it’s kind of like the master and the Padawan kind of thing. I’m just trying to learn from him as much as I can. Anytime there is something in the quarterback room that Aaron feels I need to improve on or do a better job, he’s right there to let me know.”

If and when he does become the starter in Green Bay, Love is trying to learn from Rodgers how to become a better leader.

“That’s something that I’ve been working on since my time at Utah State, just trying to be a better leader,” he said. “Sometimes I can be quiet, but it just comes down to getting to know your teammates and being a great teammate. That’s all I try to be is be there for everybody.”