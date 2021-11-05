Jordan Love feeling confident headed into first career NFL start

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (ABC4 Sports) – When former Utah State star Jordan Love first heard reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers tested positive for Covid, his first concern was his own health.

“My initial thought was what would shake out with all the close contacts and how things would break down and affect all of us in the room,” Love said. “That was my first thoughts, then obviously just trying to get my mind right for starting this week. But like I said, I’ve prepared for this, so I’m confident in myself.”

Love has tested negative several times this week, and is ready to make his NFL debut this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This past summer, there was speculation that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay, and Love was preparing to be the starter then, and he hasn’t changed his mindset.

“I think what it goes back to is OTA’s,” Love said. “Being able to get those reps and being in there with the one’s and running the show. I think that kind of set me up. But my mindset is the same. One play away, you never know what happens.”

A first round draft pick in 2020, Love did play in the preseason, but this is a little different. He’ll be on the road against the 2-time defending AFC champion Chiefs.

“Obviously there’s going to be some nerves there,” Love said. “There always is, walking out of the tunnel, obviously an away game too, the atmosphere is going to be rocking. But I have a lot of confidence in myself and a lot of confidence in this team.”

Love will have at least one fan in the stands, his mom Anna, who has been to every game even though he’s never played.

“She’s been doing that since college when I was redshirting as a freshman, knowing I’m not even suiting up to see the field, she was there,” Love said. “My mom is awesome, so it will be great having here there.”

Now that’s true Love. The Packers (7-1) and Chiefs (4-4) will kick off at 11:00 a.m. Sunday.