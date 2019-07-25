Jordan Love embracing high expectations for Utah State

LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – There is a lot of love for Utah State Jordan Love.

The Aggies junior quarterback was named the Mountain West Conference preseason offensive player of the year at MWC Media Days.

While Love, who has also being mentioned as a Heisman Trophy candidate, admits it’s nice to get all the preseason accolades, he is staying humble, staying grounded, and know he still has a lot to prove.

“That’s just the extra stuff, the fun stuff that you have with it,” Love said. “But at the end of the day, that stuff doesn’t really matter if you think about it. That doesn’t matter at all. The main thing that matters is the team and who is going to be the player of the year at the end of the season.”

Coming off an incredible sophomore season in which he threw for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns, just six intercptions, and ran for 7 more scores, Love knows the only goal he has this season is to lead the Aggies to its first Mountain West title.

“Obviously with stats and stuff like that, you just want to have a better year than last year,” Love said. “That’s my personal goals, but the main goal I want is the Mountain West championship. We’ve got to have that. We were close to it last year, had a good season, but obviously fell short. So, that’s my main goal.”

Love doesn’t think much will change with Gary Andersen back as head coach. He think’s Andersen’s system will pick up right where Matt Wells left off.

“You’d think having new coaches coming in it would be huge,” Love said. “But Coach Andersen is someone who has been there. He knows what he’s doing and he knows Utah State. It wasn’t too much of an adjustment. Also, we didn’t have to learn a whole new playbook on offense and stuff like that, so that helped out a lot.”

The Aggies kick off the 2019 season August 30th at Wake Forest.