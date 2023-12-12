SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The struggling Utah Jazz are going to be without its second leading scorer for at least the next two weeks.

Jordan Clarkson was diagnosed with a right bicep femoris strain in his thigh. He suffered the injury November 27th against New Orleans, but played in three games after that.

Clarkson struggled in last night’s loss to Oklahoma City, making 3 of 13 shots from the field. He experienced more pain in his thigh and had an MRI today. The image revealed the strain.

Clarkson is averaging 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists, while shooting just 39.9 percent from the field, his lowest shooting percentage of his career.

Clarkson will miss at least the next eight games with the injury, beginning Wednesday against the New York Knicks.

The Jazz are 7-16, and are already without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen, who has missed the last eight games with a hamstring injury.