SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Jordan Clarkson is still a member of the Utah Jazz — for now.

As first reported by the Deseret News, Clarkson has opted into the final year of his contract, worth $14.2 million. The Jazz still could move Clarkson in a trade, but for now, he is officially on the roster. Clarkson could have declined the option and become an unrestricted free agent. The Jazz can also extend Clarkson’s contract as well.

Clarkson, who just turned 31, is coming off the best season of his career, when he averaged a career-high 20.8 points per game, a career-high 4.4 assists and a career-high tying 4.0 rebounds. He shot 44.4 percent from the field, and 33.8 percent from three-point range.

After earning Sixth Man of the Year honors after the 2021-22 season, Clarkson became a starter last season, starting all 61 games he played.

In his 10-year NBA career that also includes stops with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, Clarkson has averaged 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is a career 44.0 percent shooter, 33.8 from three-point distance.

Clarkson joins a crowded backcourt that includes Collin Sexton, Kris Dunn, Talen Horton-Tucker, Ochai Agbaji and rookie Keyonte George.

With the Jazz picking up Kelly Olynyk’s $12.2 million option on Thursday as well, the Jazz currently now have roughly $14 million in salary cap space.

The Jazz open Summer League July 3rd.