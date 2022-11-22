WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Jordan Clarkson has become a fan favorite for the Utah Jazz. Tuesday afternoon, after a tough loss in Los Angeles the night before, Clarkson was out in the community giving back.

Clarkson, with the help of some of his Jazz teammates, donated some 200 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need at Valley Junior High School in West Valley City.

“It feels amazing,” Clarkson said. “Just giving back and spreading love. It’s been a great experience for us.”

Clarkson’s JC Cares Foundation has done this during the Thanksgiving holiday everywhere he has played in his NBA career, but had to take the last couple years off because of the pandemic.

“Not being able to do this because of Covid, being able to come back here and do something in the community of Utah, bringing everybody together, it’s amazing,” Clarkson said.

Clarkson brought smiles to several kids faces, posing for pictures and delivering much-needed food to families.

“We’re just trying to share love, that’s it,” Clarkson said.