SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – John Collins has come home — sort of. Collins, who was traded from Atlanta to Utah last week, was born in Layton, but his family moved when he was very young.

“I am born in Utah, but not raised,” Collins said Sunday. “The Utah faithful definitely like to hear that see that. I’m trying not to let them know that I’m a Florida boy, but I was born at Hill Air Force Base. It is pretty cool for it to come back full circle.”

The 6-9 forward is a proven scorer during his six-year NBA career. Collins has averaged as much as 21 points per game, and has never shot below 50 percent from the field.

“I feel like I’m a natural scorer offensively,” Collins said. “I feel like I can score at all three levels, which is why I feel like it’s going to be seamless. There’s a nice supporting cast with a group of guys that really know how to play basketball. I feel like people underrate my defensive abilities to guard multiple positions.”

Collins has a career scoring average of 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. But he is coming off his least productive year since his rookie season, when he averaged 13.1 points per game and shot a career-low 50.8 percent from the field. But he feels a new start in Utah could be good for him.

“I’m definitely excited to have a new place and have a fresh start,” Collins said. “Obviously basketball is a numbers game, so I understand people being used to me playing one way, and then not playing up to the standards that are expected. I’m my own biggest critic, so it’s definitely on me to get back into the gym and really tighten my game up.”

As far as fitting in with the Jazz style of playing fast with efficient ball movement, Collins says he should fit in very well.

“Coach Hardy always preaches not letting the ball stick, having everybody touch the ball and getting involved,” Collins said. “That’s good to hear. I’m very unselfish myself in terms of my skillset. I feel like I can be really successful here, and I just have to go forth with confidence and understand that I just have to play my game.”

Collins is known to have a great locker room presence. His leadership skills have already been on display at Summer League, where he has already interacted with the Jazz younger players.

“It means a lot,” said Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji. “For him to have workouts himself, and still come out to Summer League and see some guys that he’ll be playing with, it means a lot. It means a lot for us, for the rookies, that he’d take time out from his own time to come and watch us.”