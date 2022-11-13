PHILADELPHIA (ABC4 Sports) – Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Embiid has clearly rounded back into form over the last week after recovering from an illness. The reigning NBA scoring champion dropped 42 points a night earlier in a win against Atlanta.

Embiid scored 26 of Philadelphia’s 27 points in the fourth quarter and he became the first player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 boards, five rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game since blocks became an official stat in 1973-74.

“I’ve never seen a more dominating performance when you combine defense and offense,” coach Doc Rivers said.

Malik Beasley scored 18 points for the Jazz, while Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton each poured in 15 points. Utah failed to reach the 100-point mark for the first time this season, and has lost two straight games for the first time as well.

With the Sixers up 101-98 and 1:19 left, Embiid blocked Sexton’s driving layup and then the All-Center came right down and hit a little jumper that sealed the victory.

Embiid shook off nagging injuries to post his breakthrough game of the season on the second night of a home back-to-back. He made 19 of 28 shots from the floor, 20 of 24 free throws and kept the Sixers from folding against the upstart Jazz.

Tyrese Maxey chipped in 18 points for the Sixers but they had only 10 points from their other three starters. Embiid scored 13 points in the first quarter, 11 in the second and nine more in the third.

Embiid sank two free throws with 4:56 left in the fourth for a 96-94 lead and he matched his career high with 50 points. Embiid had twice before scored 50 points. The 7-footer hit two more free throws at the 4:17 mark for a 98-96 lead.

The Jazz gave him every opportunity with a string of fouls down the stretch and the big man kept knocking ’em down from the line. He missed just his fourth free throw attempt late in the game that made it 101-98.

Utah missed 8 of 13 free throws in the first half.

The Jazz return home to host the New York Knicks Tuesday night. Utah is 5-0 at Vivint Arena this season.