Joe Ingles suffers knee injury in Jazz loss to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz lost another game Sunday night, but most of the thoughts were about the loss of one of their leaders.

Joe Ingles suffered what appeared to be a significant knee injury in the second quarter of Utah’s 126-106 loss to Minnesota.

Ingles went down without contact and had to be helped off the floor. He is scheduled to have an MRI in Salt Lake City on Monday.

“Obvioulsy the loss hurts a lot,” said Mike Conley, who had 22 points. “But Joe, you know that took a lot out of guys seeing him with tears in his eyes, you know how much this means to him. You just pray for Joe and hope that it’s as minimal as possible and that he recovers as quickly as possible.

“It’s not even about the basketball,” added Rudy Gay. “Just having him in the locker room is good for us. He’s our guy.”

Assistant coach Alex Jensen took over head coach duties after Quin Snyder tested positive for Covid before the game. Jensen’s thoughts were with Ingles as well.

“The first thing for me, you worry about Joe,” Jensen said. “You wouldn’t want to see that happen to anybody, let alone one of your own guys. But it’s not easy to lose a guy like Joe, especially when you’re already down a few guys.”

The Jazz were also without Danuel House Jr. (Covid) and Trent Forrest (ankle). Donovan Mitchell missed his 7th straight game while in concussion protocol, while Rudy Gobert was out for the fourth straight game with a calf injury.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Timberwolves. Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 points off the bench.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 and Conley 22 for Utah, which lost its fifth straight.

“It was pretty bad to see him in pain,” Bogdanovic said about Ingles. “I hope it’s not as bad as it looks right now. We we’re thinking about him all second half, trying to get information.”

Ingles went down at the 5:53 mark of the second quarter, and eventually was helped off the court but wasn’t putting any weight on his left leg. The seven-year veteran was averaging 7.4 points per game for Utah this season.

“I feel bad for him,” said Jensen. “Hopefully it’s better than we all think. No excuses. We had some good stretches,” Jensen said. “We put a lot of guys in situations they weren’t used to.”

Towns caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 16 straight points as the Wolves pushed their four-point halftime lead to 17 entering the fourth quarter. McDaniels’ 22 points came on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 from deep.

Utah didn’t have much of an answer for Towns. The Wolves’ big man picked up his 10th assist late in the fourth quarter on a corner 3-pointer by Jordan McLaughlin. It was his second career triple-double.

“The assists obviously come from my teammates, so that’s all credit to them,” Towns said. “They’re the reason this happened tonight.”

Towns’ triple-double was the 37th in Wolves history and the first since Shabazz Napier in 2020. Towns’ other triple-double came against Denver in 2016.

Led by Towns, Minnesota outscored Utah 40-27 in the third quarter. The Timberwolves shot 64% (16 of 25) from the floor in the third. McDaniels added eight of his 22 points in the third.

Minnesota was also without a few key players: Point guard D’Angelo Russell missed his second game with a left shin contusion, and Patrick Beverley remained sidelined with a right ankle sprain.

McDaniels came off the bench Sunday after starting the Wolves’ past four games. He was a team-high plus-24 against Utah, giving Minnesota a spark off the bench after the Wolves returned home from a grueling road trip that included losses to Golden State and Phoenix.

The Jazz have lost 11 of its last 13. They will next host Denver Wednesday night.