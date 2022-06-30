SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Former Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles has reached a 1-year, $6.5 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Ingles, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in February while playing for the Jazz, was traded at the deadline to Portland in a three-team deal that brought Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez to Utah. Hernangomez was waived by the Jazz on Thursday.
A source very close the Ingles, his wife Renae, broke the news on Twitter.
Ingles played seven and a half seasons with the Jazz, averaging 8.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Ingles was one of the top three-point shooters in the NBA. He was fifth in the league during the 2020-21 season, making 45.1 percent of his three-pointers. He was runner-up for NBA Sixth Man of the Year to Jordan Clarkson.
Ingles was also heavily involved in the Utah community, especially in causes involving autism. Ingles’ son Jacob was born autistic.