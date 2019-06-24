Jimmer Fredette to play for Warriors Summer League team

PHOENIX, AZ – APRIL 3 : Jimmer Fredette #32 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against the Utah Jazz on April 3, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Jimmer Fredette is getting another chance to make it in the NBA.

The former BYU basketball great will play for the Golden State Warriors Summer League team next month.

Fredette, 30, became a star in China with the Shanghai Sharks averaging 36 points per game in three seasons, before signing with the Phoenix Suns at the end of the 2018-19 season. He played in six games for the Suns, averaging 3.7 points in 10.8 minutes per game.

But with a new coaching staff on board, Phoenix did not pick up Fredette’s team option for a second season, giving him the chance to play this summer with the Warriors.

Fredette should make his Summer League debut July 1st in Sacramento in the California Summer League, before playing in the Las Vegas Summer League on July 6th.

Fredette, who left BYU as the team’s all-time leading scorer, was drafted by Sacramento with the 10th overall pick in 2011, and has since played for Chicago, New Orleans, New York and Phoenix.