SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After retiring in 2022 as BYU’s all-time winningest women’s basketball coach, Jeff Judkins is getting back in the game. But this time with his alma mater, Utah.

Utah head coach Lynne Roberts announced the addition of Judkins Tuesday as the Assistant Coach of Player Development and Community Ambassador.

“Juddy is not only one of the best basketball coaches in the history of the West Coast Conference, BYU, and our state, he’s also one of the best Utah Utes athletes in our department’s rich history,” Roberts said. “I have known him well since before coming to Utah, with my time coaching against him in the WCC at University of the Pacific. I’ve always enjoyed his insights, and as a competitor of BYU for well over a decade, I have experienced first hand what tremendous basketball strategies he holds and the strong player development he will bring to our program.”

Now 67 years old, Judkins will provide experience to the women’s basketball program and will work closely on the court with players for individual skill development and team defense. He will also be a liaison with the community, fans and LDS Institute on campus.

“I have loved basketball since I was a child, I still do,” Judkins said. “There is something therapeutic about the strategy and preparation for the game. When Coach Roberts approached me about assisting her efforts, I was honored. I played for the Utes, I graduated from the University of Utah and I coached at the University for 10 years. So not surprisingly, I have always had a fond spot for the U. This opportunity allows me to contribute to the University and the women’s basketball program but most importantly, it allows me to stay in the game I love so much.”



Judkins spent 21 years as the head coach at Brigham Young University. He is the all-time winningest head coach in BYU basketball history, men or women. He posted a 454-204 overall record and helped the Cougars to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances with two appearances in the Sweet 16. He earned six conference coach of the year awards and posted 13 different 20 win seasons.

Before his tenure at BYU, he was an assistant coach for the Runnin’ Utes from 1989-99. Judkins played for Utah from 1974-78, leading the Utes to one conference championship and two NCAA Tournament appearances. He was a second-team Academic All-American, a three-time District VII academic selection and a three-time First Team All-WAC honoree. He sits at No. 7 in the Utah record books for all-time scoring with 1,740 points.