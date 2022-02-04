‘Zero doubt’: Ingles plans to return from ACL injury, hopes to remain with Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Less than a week removed from suffering a significant knee injury, Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles addressed the media, stating his motivation to return to the court after what will likely be a lengthy recovery process.

“There’s nothing in my mind, there’s been no path or door that I’ve opened like, now I won’t be able to do that, or I won’t be able to get back…literally zero doubt that I’ll be able to come back better than what I was before,” the Australian native said on Friday.

On Sunday, Jan. 30, Ingles’ leg buckled on a non-contact play in the second quarter of Utah’s loss to Minnesota. Immediately after hitting the floor, writhing in pain, it was clear to everyone following the Jazz that something had gone terribly wrong.

The full scope of Ingles’ injury was announced on Monday, he had sustained a tear in his left knee’s anterior cruciate ligament, better known as the ACL. While he had no other structural damage, it was said that he would be out for the remainder of the season.

According to Ingles, he anticipates his recovery will take around 12 months.

Ingles, a long-time professional in International basketball before landing with the Jazz in 2014, revealed that this was the first major injury he has sustained in his adult life. An ironman in the NBA, at one point Ingles appeared in 384 consecutive games for the Jazz.

“I’ve been lucky to play. I broke my foot when I was 15 or 16 in the AIS (Australian Institute of Sports) and that was really the last time I missed time, significant time for an injury,” he recalled. “Obviously, you guys know here I didn’t miss much and in Europe, I didn’t really miss much.”

As soon as Ingles was helped off the floor in Minnesota, his teammates admitted they had a hard time focusing on the remainder of the game, losing 126-106 to the Timberwolves. Ingles told the press that the outreach he has received from fellow Jazzmen, as well as former teammates and other players from around the league, has been “nice.”

“I’ve been extremely bad at replying to people for this last little bit, my phone’s been going crazy…the amount of NBA players, the amount of people from back home, the love and the checking in, I promise I’ll get back to everyone eventually,” he said with gratitude.

In addition to being a noted leader in the Jazz’s locker room, and a key piece of the team’s success over the last few years, what made Ingles injury even more upsetting to fans and teammates alike was his contract status with the team.

Ingles was in the final year of his current contract with Utah and had been linked to several trade rumors that may have attempted to correct the Jazz’s recent struggles.

Now, with a trade this season definitely off the table, whether or not he will eventually return to the floor in a Jazz uniform remains up in the air.

If Ingles has it his way, he said he would like to continue with Utah post-recovery.

“I’ve been very vocal about me not wanting to be anywhere else and play my playing out my career here,” he stated. “I still think I have a couple more years to give.”

While he begins his recovery, Ingles doesn’t plan to return to his native Australia anytime soon and will remain in Utah. With his children in school, including his son, Jacob, who has autism, Ingles said it “would be very selfish of me to pull them out.”

Despite the solemnness and sadness of missing the remainder of the NBA season and having his future with the Jazz still left to be determined, Ingles included a bit of his signature sense of humor in the press conference when recalling what happened on the fateful play.

“I was gonna dunk it, that was the crazy part.”