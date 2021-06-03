Vivint Arena moves to full capacity for Utah Jazz semifinal games

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Jazz fans, are you ready? Vivint Arena will be at full seating capacity for all homes games for the Western Conference Semifinals.

Single-game tickets for all of the home games will go on sale at noon on Thursday, June 3. You can find tickets online at utahjazz.com or through the Jazz mobile app.

Full capacity means over 18,000 fans will be able to fill the seats in Vivint’s lower bowl, upper bowl, and suites.

Some lower bowl rows will remain unavailable to maintain the NBA-required distance around the player bench area. Additional space is now available in the standing room only sections and a limited number of courtside seats are also available, but require proof of full vaccination and a negative rapid COVID-19 test result.

Other health and safety protocols remain in place, including the requirement to wear masks throughout the building when not eating or drinking while seated in the bowl or in designated for and beverage areas.

The Jazz saw their largest home crowd on Wednesday when they cruised past the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 5 in Salt Lake City with 14,250 fans. Vivint Arena’s official seating capacity is 18,306 for basketball games.

This is the first time the Jazz have advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2018 and will play the winner of the LA Clippers-Dallas Mavericks series. While the opponent, schedule of games, and tipoff times are still to be determined, but the earliest possibility for Game 1 is 1:30 p.m. MT on Sunday, June 6 at Vivint Arena.

Doors open for home games at Vivint Arena two hours prior to tipoff, and fans are encouraged to arrive early. A pre-game party on the northeast corner of the plaza features several entertainment activations, including a pop-up Utah Jazz Team Store tent, beer garden, concessions, music and a live broadcast set.

Vivint Arena uses contactless entry with digital tickets and cashless transactions for concessions and merchandise. A “no bag” policy is in effect to expedite entry and reduce screening touchpoints. The only exceptions are diaper and medical bags that will be X-rayed and cannot be larger than 14 x 14 x 6 inches.

More information on attending games at Vivint Arena is available here. Ticketmaster is the official ticket resale partner for Jazz tickets.