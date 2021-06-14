Utah’s Mike Conley to miss Game 4 against Los Angeles

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 07: Mike Conley #10 of the Utah Jazz drives the ball past Torrey Craig #12 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Phoenix Suns Arena on April 07, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Jazz 117-113 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – When the Utah Jazz take the floor against the L.A. Clippers for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday, they’ll have to do so yet again without All-Star point guard Mike Conley.

The team announced that Conley would miss his fourth straight game due to a right hamstring strain. Conley, who made his first All-Star Game this season with a stat line of 16.2 points with six assists per game, has yet to appear in this series against the Clippers.

Utah took the first two games of the series, but the Clippers came roaring back with a 132-106 victory on Saturday to cut the Jazz’s series lead to 2-1.

The 33-year-old point guard, who was acquired in a trade with Memphis in 2019, has been beleaguered with hamstring issues this season. He played in 51 of a possible 72 regular season games this season, missing 15 games to hamstring injuries.

His teammate, fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell, has been playing exceptionally well during the postseason for Utah, which entered the playoffs as the top seed in the West. After averaging 28.5 points per game in the series against Memphis, Mitchell has elevated his output to 36.1 points per contest, scoring 112 points in 108 minutes on the floor.

Monday’s game is slated for 8 p.m. from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. A necessary Game 5 has been scheduled at the same time on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

The winner of the playoff series between Utah and L.A. will face the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals. The Suns wrapped up a four-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets with a 125-118 victory on Sunday.