Utah native Holly Rowe joins Jazz broadcast team

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One of the Beehive State’s best homegrown sports broadcasting talents is joining the Utah Jazz.

The team announced on Friday that veteran sportscaster, Holly Rowe, a University of Utah graduate who has 25 years of experience with ESPN and ABC as an analyst and reporter for a slew of sports, will be serving as an analyst alongside play-by-play man Craig Bolerjack and color commentator and former Jazzman Thurl Bailey.

“We are excited to add someone with as much versatility, insight, and storytelling experience as Holly to our broadcast,” said Jazz Chief Marketing Officer Bart Sharp in a press release issued by the team on Friday. “In addition to having profound local ties in our state, Holly is also a well-respected and established national sports broadcaster which we feel will give our fans a unique perspective on our franchise.”

Prior to her days at ESPN, Howe worked as the play-by-play voice for the BYU’s women’s volleyball and gymnastics programs, and later as an analyst for the WNBA’s Utah Starzz.

She joins Bolerjack, a longtime figure of the Utah sports media scene who will be entering his 17th year as the television voice of the Jazz, and Bailey, a 10-year veteran of the Jazz in his playing days who has been a member of the broadcast team for the last two decades.

The Jazz will begin their 2020-21 regular season campaign on Oct. 20 at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.