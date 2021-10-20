Utah Jazz wins to again benefit scholarship program

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For a second season, every win by the Utah Jazz will have a special impact on a future college student. As the team looks to again have the winningest record in the Western Conference, this season is expected to feel extra special.

After becoming the owner of the Jazz, Ryan Smith launched the team’s scholarship program, which provides scholarships to students from underrepresented groups. One scholarship is awarded for every Jazz win in the preseason, regular season, and playoffs during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Jazz report the first cohort of 30 students began attending college this fall as freshmen as Utah Jazz Scholars. Applications for a second cohort is scheduled to open on November 15 for scholarships in the 2022-2023 academic year. Future full scholarships will be available for more students pending the Jazz win total this season.

Last season, the Jazz scholarship program provided 61 scholarships covering the full cost of attendance – tuition, books, fees, and room and board – for each recipient’s undergraduate education at BYU, Southern Utah University, the University of Utah, Utah Valley University, Utah State University, and Weber State University.

“We believe strongly in the power of education to change lives. The Utah Jazz Scholars Program reflects our desire to help students from underrepresented groups who have historically received fewer resources and less support,” said Ryan and Ashley Smith, owners of the Utah Jazz. “It’s amazing to think about the fact that for every win the Jazz have this season, a student will get to go to college who would not otherwise have had the opportunity.”

Students from underrepresented groups who have demonstrated financial need are eligible for the Utah Jazz Scholars Program. Preference is given to first-generation college students. Additionally, each student will be offered guidance and assistance in the form of mentorships, job shadowing, and internship and job placement support as part of a collaborative effort between the Jazz and the broader Utah business community.

Scholarship recipients are eligible based on the following criteria:

Graduate of a Utah high school

Person from an underrepresented group

Demonstrated financial need

Preference for first-generation college student

Incoming freshman enrolling as a full-time student for the 2022-23 school year

Admission to one of the six listed Utah universities: Brigham Young University, Southern Utah University, University of Utah, Utah Valley University, Utah State University, Weber State University

The Jazz have partnered with 10,000 Degrees, a non-profit that focuses on college access and success programs, scholarships, and support to select scholarship recipients and administer the scholarships.

For information and how to apply, click here.