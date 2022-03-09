UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz Foundation announced on Wednesday a contribution to Airbnb in support of their ongoing effort to provide housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The Jazz Foundation will be able to fund more than 32,200 nights of housing for Ukrainian refugees, which is the equivalent to nearly double the capacity of the Jazz’s home arena.

Ryan Smith, executive chairman and co-founder of Qualtrics and owner of the Utah Jazz, states:

“Connection and community have never been more important than it is today. Millions of people have been forced to leave behind their entire lives in Ukraine. Airbnb is connecting host families with refugees in need, creating safe havens when so many communities are being torn apart. The Utah Jazz Foundation is honored to partner with Airbnb to fund stays for refugees who have fled Ukraine, enough to fill every seat right here in our own house – Vivint Arena – two times over. And we can’t stop there. I encourage every organization to support Airbnb’s important initiative, to magnify their impact and house enough refugees to fill their arenas or workplaces.”

Airbnb is announcing free, short-term housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

These stays will be funded by Airbnb, Inc., donors to the Airbnb Refugee Fund, and the generosity of Hosts.

Anyone interested in opening their homes to support this effort can learn how to get involved at airbnb.org/help-ukraine.