Struggling Jazz suffer major blow, losing Joe Ingles to season-ending knee injury

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A tough stretch for the Utah Jazz has just gotten even worse.

Following a scary scene in Minnesota, MRI results on the team’s swingman and fan favorite Joe Ingles have revealed a torn ACL in his left knee with no other structural damage, the team confirmed in a press release on Monday morning. According to the Jazz. Ingles will have surgery in the next several weeks. ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is calling the injury season-ending.

Ingles suffered the injury on an awkward fall where his knee buckled on a non-contact play in the second quarter of Utah’s 126-106 loss to the Timberwolves on the road Sunday night.

Not only will the injury effectively end Ingles’ season, it could put the remainder of his NBA career and time with the Jazz in question. The 34-year-old Australian was in the final year of a contact he had renewed with the Jazz in 2019 and had already seen a drop off in his effectiveness in multiple aspects of his game this season.

In 590 games with the Jazz, Ingles holds an average of 8.6 points and 3.8 assists per game with a 3-point shooting percentage of 40.8%. This season he was averaging 7.2 points per game on a 3-point shooting clip of 34.7%.

Experts say that the recovery time on a ACL tear can range from 10-14 months.

Added to the Jazz’s roster just before the start of the 2014-15 season, Ingles entered the league as a 27-year-old rookie with a wealth of international experience and wasted little time becoming a fixture of the team due to his consistently strong play and leadership.

Developed into one of the NBA’s best 3-point shooters, Ingles is the Jazz’s all-time leader in triples made with 1,071. He has also provided some of the team’s most memorable moments in recent history, including a notable, trash-talking performance against Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Playoffs, donning a makeshift bandaged headband after suffering a cut near his eye mid-game against Memphis in 2018, and many charitable gestures to the local community.

Hoping for the best for one of the all-time great guys Joe Ingles, but this does not look good. pic.twitter.com/UhNsFHoaP7 — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) January 31, 2022

Last season, Ingles finished as the runner up to teammate Jordan Clarkson as the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year for his efforts as a reserve player for the NBA’s best regular-season squad. He has also won an Olympic bronze medal with the Australian national team in the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

In addition to losing Ingles for the remainder of the season, Utah’s loss to Minnesota marked its fifth straight defeat and the 11th in the last 13 games. The Jazz sit in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 30-21 record and will next face Denver on Wednesday at home.