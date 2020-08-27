Utah Jazz release statement regarding boycott of NBA playoff games

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Following the boycott of three NBA playoff games in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Utah Jazz and the Miller family released the following statement:

“We support and join with the National Basketball Association, its teams, the players and the Utah Jazz in condemning social injustice and violence against Black people. Our family and organization remain fully committed to and focused on building a country that is equitable, just and safe. We also echo Jacob Blake’s mother’s plea to ‘use our hearts, our love and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other.’”

All three Game 5’s of in the Milwaukee-Orlando, Houston-Oklahoma City and Portland-L.A. Lakers series were postponed.

The status of Game 6 scheduled for Thursday in the Jazz-Denver series is still up in the air. The players are currently holding a meeting in the NBA bubble in Orlando.