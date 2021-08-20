Utah Jazz release 2021-22 regular-season schedule, set to appear on national TV 26 times

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Coming off a campaign in which they finished with the top regular-season record in the NBA, the Utah Jazz revealed the slate to the 2021-22 season on Friday.

Following a four-game preseason schedule that begins on Oct. 4 and wraps on Oct. 13, the Jazz will tip off the 82-game regular season at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 20.

As it stands now, the Jazz are set to appear on national television 26 times with games across ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV. Their first game in the national spotlight pits Utah against the Denver Nuggets and last season’s MVP, Nikola Jokic, at home on Oct. 26.

Other games of interest on the schedule include a Halloween Night trip to Milwaukee to face the reigning champion Bucks on Oct. 31 as well as another holiday game on Christmas Day against the Dallas Mavericks at home, which will be shown on ESPN.

Jazz fans will be treated to two six-game homestands, one in December and another one in February. The tail end of the schedule, at first glance, appears daunting for a team that has made five straight trips to the postseason. Following a four-game homestand in March, the Jazz will head out on a six-game road trip with stops in New York, Brooklyn, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, and against the L.A. Clippers, which eliminated Utah in six games in the 2021 Western Conference Semifinals.

🗓 𝙿𝚁𝙴𝚂𝙴𝙽𝚃𝙴𝙳 𝙱𝚈 @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/T5vZcNEfIG — utahjazz (@utahjazz) August 20, 2021

The regular season will draw to a close with a road matchup against Portland on April 10.

In a shortened 72-game season last year, the Jazz finished with a 52-20 mark, good for the top mark in the Western Conference and all of the NBA overall. Despite the regular-season success, Utah was knocked out of the playoffs by the Clippers after taking a 2-0 lead on L.A. to begin the second-round series.

In the offseason, the Jazz have made a bevy of moves in an attempt to move closer to the team’s elusive first championship. All-Star point guard Mike Conley re-signed with the squad, while also recruiting a former teammate from his Memphis days, veteran swingman Rudy Gay, to join the team on a free-agent deal.

The Jazz also acquired shot-blocking specialist Hassan Whiteside via free agency and former collegiate national champion Jared Butler through the draft in addition to superstar guard Donovan Mitchell’s childhood friend, Eric Paschall. The team parted ways with longtime center/forward Derrick Favors, as well as role player Georges Niang and seldom-used sharpshooter Matt Thomas.

Single-game tickets to see the Jazz at Vivint Arena will go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m. The full schedule is available here.