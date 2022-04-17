SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It was truly a rollercoaster of a ride for the Utah Jazz during the 2021-22 season.

Through the course of 49 glorious victories and 33 painful losses, various injuries, Covid, the Jazz endured a lot this year. But they may have gotten it all together for the playoffs, as they took Game 1 of their playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, 99-93.

Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff recap Game 1, and took an in depth look back at the regular season. From the team’s best victories, to its numerous blown leads, to the most spectacular dunks of the year, to the history of the Jazz-Mavericks playoff series, click on the video to see our Real Sports Live Utah Jazz Playoff Special.