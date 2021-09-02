Utah Jazz launch first-of-its-kind collectible you can’t touch

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Jazz fans have a first-of-its-kind opportunity to claim a digital collectible for the team. The first-ever digital token, part of the JAZZXR program, will also grant access to a unique live experience with Jazz icons.

The JAZZXR program combines the Jazz’s first-ever digitally designed Non-Fungible Token, or NFT, with access to the live experience. The opportunity blends the virtual and real worlds by taking participants into the Jazz locker room with Oculus headsets for a “meet and greet” interaction hosted by team owner Ryan Smith.

“I am ecstatic to be able to offer such a unique and groundbreaking experience for the Utah Jazz fan base and beyond,” Smith says. “This NFT program is our opportunity to show the world that technology is thriving in our state, and we intend to be on the forefront of innovation as we move forward.”

According to the team, the digital NFT collectible will be available via the Rarible marketplace from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Only 30 NFTs will be available in this first offering, the Jazz explain.

This is the first drop in a series of NFT collectibles from the Jazz, who are among a select group of NBA teams to mint and release their own NFTs. A portion of the proceeds from this 2021-22 program will benefit non-profit organizations in Utah. A microsite for JAZZXR – or Jazz ‘extended reality’ – has been launched, check it out here.

The creation of a virtually shared Jazz locker room is a first in the sports industry, according to the Jazz. NFT owners will have access to a room that mirrors the actual locker room at Vivint Arena but with virtually enhanced physical reality with bold colors, surprise elements, and an insider’s view. All participants in the JAZZXR program will have lifelike avatars, including a host Jazz character, who will bring people from the basketball court to the locker room for real-time conversations and virtual interactions.

