SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With the 2023-24 NBA season now upon us, the Utah Jazz are celebrating their 50th season with a number of events, throwback jerseys, and even a documentary.

“From New Orleans to Salt Lake City, the Jazz legacy has been built by storied on-court performances, larger-than-life personalities, and incredible fans locally and around the world who continue to cheer us on game after game, decade after decade,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “We are excited to immerse the community in countless celebrations of both the talented Jazzmen, coaches, and leaders who’ve led our organization over the past 50 years and those who are actively contributing to what will be our legacy for the next 50 years.”

Founded in 1974 as the New Orleans Jazz, the team moved to Salt Lake City in 1979. The second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, they’ve won nine division titles and two Western Conference Championships. They’ve also notched 17 seasons of 50-plus wins.

As seen below, the team also revealed its new Nike Classic Edition Uniform, a throwback to the original jerseys worn in the New Orleans days, as it was worn by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Pete “Pistol Pete” Maravich. The Utah Jazz will debut their Classic Edition uniform and court during their season opener on Oct. 25 at Delta Center against the Sacramento Kings.

The team also unveiled its Classic Edition court design, as well, featuring design elements as they appeared in the 1980s and 1990s.

The team announced “Decade Nights,” starting in November, which will feature “alumni appearances and themed programming that incorporates Jazz basketball history and the influence of pop culture from that decade.” Single-game tickets, including tickets for Decade Nights, are now available for purchase.

A documentary is also in the works, produced by SEG Media and Emmy-winning creative agency Heart and Hustle.

“Through powerful interviews, cinematic scenes, and never-before-released footage, the film will provide an all-access experience to the excitement, controversy, tangible memories, and the intriguing personalities of the Utah Jazz,” stated a press release from the Jazz. “The first of five teasers will air in November, and a long-form film will premiere in Spring 2024.”

The documentary will be available for viewing on the forthcoming subscription-based streaming service. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about the Utah Jazz 50th Season celebration visit utahjazz.com/50seasons.